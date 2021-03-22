ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 355,201 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.