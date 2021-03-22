ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 91,609 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,609 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Chart Industries worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $147.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

