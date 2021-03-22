ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $14.54 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $514.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.60 and its 200 day moving average is $514.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.17 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.