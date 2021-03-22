ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 52.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

