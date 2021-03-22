Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,475.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,219 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.30. 43,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,861. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

