Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,376 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,599,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

