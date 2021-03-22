FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $311.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

