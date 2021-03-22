FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Decreased by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 0.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $313.03. 2,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

