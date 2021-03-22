Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,894,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $458.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $219.71 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.