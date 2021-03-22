FantasyGold Achieves Market Cap of $314,033.12 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $314,033.12 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

