Fantom (FTM) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $109.43 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00632272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars.

