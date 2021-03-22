Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Raised to $19.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.19 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $458.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.