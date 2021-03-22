Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Raised to $19.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.
FMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.19 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $458.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
