Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FURCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. 667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $55.20.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

