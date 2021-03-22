Federal Realty Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

FRT opened at $100.94 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,939,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.