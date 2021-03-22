Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $88.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

