Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.28.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $613,939,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

