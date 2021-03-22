Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.63 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $547.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $215.59 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

