Federated Hermes Inc. Has $21.12 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of The Hershey worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $154.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.81. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

