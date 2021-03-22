Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Oasis Petroleum worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.