Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $224.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.