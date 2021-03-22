FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,976 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after buying an additional 28,917 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 203.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

FDX stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.00. 104,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

