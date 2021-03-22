FG New America Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 29th (OTCMKTS:FGNAU)

FG New America Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FGNAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 29th. FG New America Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FG New America Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGNAU opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35.

About FG New America Acquisition

There is no company description available for FG New America Acquisition Corp.

