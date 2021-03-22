Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $294,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,514,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,270,000 after buying an additional 588,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,589,000 after buying an additional 536,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.79. 15,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,875. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

