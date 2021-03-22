Fiera Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.