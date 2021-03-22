Fiera Capital’s (FRRPF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.79 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

