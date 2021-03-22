Fiera Capital’s (FRRPF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.79 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

