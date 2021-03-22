Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

