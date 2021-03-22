Financial Analysis: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Great Eagle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.86 billion 2.14 -$3.35 million $0.18 188.56 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.07 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Volatility and Risk

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Red Rock Resorts and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 2 8 0 2.80 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $23.58, indicating a potential downside of 30.51%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts -13.48% -2.52% -0.36% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Great Eagle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. It operates approximately 20,400 slot machines, 375 table games, and 5,000 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

