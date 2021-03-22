FinNexus Reaches Market Cap of $11.42 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.89 or 0.00634104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023258 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,023,182 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

