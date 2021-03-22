Firo Price Hits $8.11 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.11 or 0.00014007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,865.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.13 or 0.03107418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.01 or 0.00340459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.67 or 0.00911886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00397387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00352046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00257467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,670,154 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

