First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Jeffery L. Ward Purchases 178 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $27.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $807.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $744.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

