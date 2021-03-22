First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

