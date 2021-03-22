First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

