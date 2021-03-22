First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 116,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 963,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 450,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,851,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $230.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

