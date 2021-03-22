First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the bank will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

