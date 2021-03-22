First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,319.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

