FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

