Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Reduced by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.