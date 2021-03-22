Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

