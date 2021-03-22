Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Shares of FIVE opened at $196.63 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

