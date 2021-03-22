Flashstake Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Flashstake has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $36,892.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake’s total supply is 11,434,067 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,637 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

Buying and Selling Flashstake

