Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Flex worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.