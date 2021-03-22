Flexion Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,774% compared to the typical daily volume of 218 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares in the last quarter.

FLXN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 2,188,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,601. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

