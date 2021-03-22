FLIP (FLP) Price Up 66.6% Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $575,139.93 and approximately $1,018.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00632272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023970 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.