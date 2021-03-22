Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $864.05 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $28.39 or 0.00050648 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $864.05 million and approximately $42.99 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.