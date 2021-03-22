Flowchain Market Capitalization Achieves $20,561.52 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $20,561.52 and $4,079.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00050323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00631169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023671 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

