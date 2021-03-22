FlypMe (FYP) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $648,955.01 and $1,810.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00633415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023990 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.