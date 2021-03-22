Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

