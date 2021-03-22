Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $23.63 on Monday. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forestar Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Forestar Group by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

