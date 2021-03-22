Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. 34,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

