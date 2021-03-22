Fortress Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,000. Artius Acquisition comprises approximately 0.5% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,106,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 774,824 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AACQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 22,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

